LONDON Aug 7 British defence firm BAE Systems said the Gulf state of Bahrain was in early talks about the possibility of buying an unspecified number of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets.

BAE builds the Eurofighter alongside EADS, which is changing its name to Airbus, and Italian arms maker Finmeccanica .

"Bahrain has expressed an interest in Typhoon and the British government are leading very early discussions; BAE Systems is supporting the govenrment in these discussions," a BAE Systems spokeswoman said on Wednesday.