* Three British citizens say were tortured in UAE
* Cameron urged to raise it with visiting president
* Economic, strategic considerations in the balance
By Mohammed Abbas
LONDON, April 30 The president of the United
Arab Emirates met Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday on a visit to
Britain where Prime Minister David Cameron is under pressure to
raise allegations that UAE police tortured British citizens.
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan's visit poses a delicate
diplomatic challenge for Cameron who has already expressed
concern about the torture accusations but is keen to boost
lucrative trade and strategically important diplomatic relations
in the Gulf. The two men are due to meet on Wednesday.
The three Britons, who were jailed in the UAE for four years
on Monday for drug offences, said police beat them and
threatened them with guns, allegations the police deny. Cameron
has called for an inquiry.
Making matters tricky for Cameron is the UAE's status as a
key destination for British arms and other exports.
Hanging in the balance is the fate of a British bid to sell
BAE Systems-backed Eurofighter Typhoon jets to the UAE,
on which a decision is expected soon, and an energy deal
expected to be signed on Wednesday with Emirati energy firm
Masdar.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the torture issue.
The Foreign Office said in a statement: "We remain concerned by
the allegations of mistreatment on arrest and continue to raise
these with the UAE authorities."
New-York-based Human Rights Watch, which labels the UAE's
human rights record "increasingly poor", said economic
considerations should not stop Cameron pressing Sheikh Khalifa
on the issue.
"David Cameron once promised that he would 'stand against
regimes that persecute their people,' so let's see him do that
for these men who have made serious allegations of torture in
the UAE," the rights group's Sarah Leah Whitson said.
"The UAE has become a country where people who speak their
mind get locked up, and those who get locked up face torture."
Tensions between the West and Iran have increased the
strategic importance of the UAE and other states that face the
Islamic Republic across the Gulf.
Rights groups accuse Western nations of softening their
criticism of abuses in allied Gulf states, including Bahrain,
where crackdowns on pro-democracy protests in recent months have
garnered a relatively muted response.