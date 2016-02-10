LONDON Feb 10 The drivers of London's famous
black cabs brought the centre of the capital to a standstill on
Wednesday in protest against Uber and government regulations
they say compromise passenger safety.
San Francisco-based Uber, whose investors include Goldman
Sachs and Google, has grown rapidly around the
world but has faced protests, bans and restrictions in several
cities.
On Wednesday, thousands of black taxis lined up in the main
streets around the Houses of Parliament and Prime Minister David
Cameron's 10 Downing Street residence to choke traffic for
around 90 minutes.
The unions said drivers were protesting against the
relaxation of rules put in place to restrict who could pick
passengers up off the street, rules they said were designed to
increase security for passengers.
They say the growth in private hire cars like those using
Uber has also impacted congestion and air pollution.
"We feel that Uber exploits its drivers by using their
self-employed status to extract maximum income from them which
translates to those drivers working long hours," said Jim Kelly
at the Unite union.
"The reduction in safety for passengers because of the
'light touch' regime is to be deplored. It is a race-to-the
bottom, when in 2016 we want the highest possible standards."
London transport bosses decided in January not to impose a
series of strict new rules on private hire cars, including those
using apps like Uber.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)