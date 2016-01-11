(Adds ASLEF union)
LONDON Jan 11 London is set for more transport
chaos in January and February after the RMT and ASLEF train
drivers' unions said they had set three more 24-hour strikes on
the capital's underground rail network in a long-running dispute
over planned night working.
The stoppages, if they go ahead, are set to begin from the
evenings of Jan. 26, Feb. 15 and Feb. 17th. The RMT said all its
station staff had also been called upon to take a week of action
from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13.
The unions are unhappy with the pay and terms offered by
London Underground (LU) to implement a 24-hour service at
weekends on some lines.
Last year workers held two one-day strikes, in July and
early August, over the introduction of the night services, which
had been due to begin last September but were postponed in an
attempt to reach a deal.
London's extensive underground system handles up to 4
million passengers a day and previous strikes have caused mayhem
on the roads.
Mayor Boris Johnson said in a Tweet on Monday the latest
strike was a disgrace and that the all-night service had the
overwhelming support of Londoners.
But RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said his members were
unhappy with proposed pay and conditions involved in the deal.
"RMT members are furious at the bodged introduction of the
Mayor's Night Tube plans and the fact that they have been tied
in with a pay deal that has left our members dangling on a
string and out of pocket since April last year," he said.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)