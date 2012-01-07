(Adds Unilever comment)
LONDON Jan 7 Thousands of British workers
at consumer goods maker Unilever Plc/NV are to
stage a series of strikes in an escalation of a dispute over
plans to axe their final salary pension scheme, unions said on
Saturday.
Last month, union members staged a one-day stoppage, the
first strike in Britain in the group's 81-year history, and a
rare walkout over pensions at a UK blue-chip company.
Unilever makes top brands such as Persil, PG Tips and Flora.
Leaders of three unions, Unite, GMB and Usdaw, on Saturday
decided to call strikes for up to 12 days starting on Jan. 17
after nine-months of failed talks.
"Unilever need to get the message that profitable companies
will not be allowed to walk away from their savings commitments
to their loyal workforce," Allan Black, national officer of the
GMB, said in a statement.
Unilever said it remained "deeply concerned by the
disproportionate action the trade unions are taking", and that
it was "not clear how the dispute ... will be resolved".
The Anglo-Dutch group, which employs around 7,000 workers at
12 plants in Britain, is looking to move all 5,000 members
promised final salary pensions to a career average scheme by
July 2012.
The Unite union said this would see the retirement income of
thousands of staff slashed by between 20 and 40 percent.
The company abandoned final salary pensions for new joiners
in 2008 and 2,000 workers are already on the less generous
scheme. The Unilever UK pension scheme has a deficit of about
680 million pounds ($1.05 billion).
"This was a tough but necessary choice which reflects the
realities of rising life expectancy and increased market
volatility," a company spokeswoman said in a statement.
"We believe the provision of final salary pensions is a
broken model which is no longer appropriate for Unilever."
The three unions have about 2,350 members working at
Unilever and say the company has not held talks over the dispute
since October.
Union members plan to stage a demonstration outside
Unilever's offices in London on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.6490 British pounds)
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby)