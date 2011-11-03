LONDON Nov 3 Britain's biggest public-sector union, Unison, one of more than a dozen unions locked in a row with the government over pension reform, said on Thursday its members had voted in favour a national strike later this month, piling pressure on ministers.

Announcing the result of a strike ballot involving a record 1.1 million workers, Unison said its members had given overwhelming support for a 24-hour strike on Nov. 30.

The result comes a day after a coalition of unions involved in the dispute said they were pressing ahead with plans for a strike despite a new offer on pensions that ministers described as the "chance of a lifetime".

Unions are balloting members on industrial action over changes to their pensions and are due to report results in the coming weeks, raising the prospect of the biggest British strike in decades.

Unison, which represents staff in public services ranging from health workers to refuse collectors and social workers, said it would now consider what steps to take and would announce a decision later on Thursday.

