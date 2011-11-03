* Unison says members "overwhelmingly" back strike

By Stefano Ambrogi

LONDON, Nov 3 Britain's biggest public-sector union, Unison, one of more than a dozen unions locked in a row with the government over pension reform, said on Thursday its members had voted in favour of a national strike later this month, piling pressure on ministers.

Announcing the result of a strike ballot involving a record 1.1 million workers, Unison said its members had given "overwhelming" support for a 24-hour strike on Nov. 30.

It said 245,000 had voted in favour and 70,000 voted against a walkout.

The result, on a turnout of 29 percent, comes a day after a coalition of unions said they were pressing ahead with plans for a strike despite a new and more generous offer on pensions from the government that ministers described as the "chance of a lifetime".

Unison General Secretary Dave Prentis said: "The decisive 'yes' vote in the ballot reflects the deep concern that our members have over government ministers' proposals for their pensions."

He said the union supported the stoppage "but will be negotiating right up to then and beyond to get a fair deal for our members."

But the government immediately attacked the result, saying it did not represent the will of the majority of workers.

"Today's Unison ballot received a very low turnout -- with less than a third of their members even voting -- which shows there is extremely limited support for the kind of strike action their union leaders want," said Cabinet Office minister Francis Maude who is leading the negotiations on pensions with the Treasury.

A spokeswoman for Prime Minister David Cameron called the ballot result "disappointing, unnecessary and potentially damaging" to public services.

"We have a good deal on the table, one that is fair and affordable and we would urge unions to reconsider and to look at the deal that's on the table."

Unions are balloting members on industrial action over changes to their pensions and are due to report results in the coming weeks, raising the prospect of the biggest British strike in decades.

Unison, which represents staff in public services ranging from health workers to refuse collectors and social workers, said it would now consider what steps to take and would announce a decision later on Thursday.

Almost 20 public service unions are engaged in a bitter dispute with the Conservative-led coalition over its plans to raise pension contributions at a time when spending cuts, which have already cost more than 300,000 public service jobs, are biting.

Some of Britain's biggest unions believe the coordinated action could come close to numbers seen during the 1926 general strike in which 3 million people took part.

Pension reform is a central plank in the government's austerity drive to slash a record budget deficit and ministers are refusing to alter course on the issue.

The dispute mirrors those in continental European nations where governments are trying desperately to rein in spending.

The government says reform is necessary because people are living longer, the system is no longer affordable and pensions are generous compared with the private sector.

Talks between the two sides that began at the start of the year have so far failed to reach any hint of a breakthrough. (Additional reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Steve Addison)