* Tens of thousands to protest against austerity measures
* Unions say economic plans have failed
* PM Cameron shaken by class row, minister's resignation
By Peter Griffiths
LONDON, Oct 20 Thousands of anti-austerity
protesters will march in London on Saturday to protest against
public spending cuts enacted by a government fighting off
accusations that it is run by an upper-class elite that ignores
the plight of recession-hit voters.
The march comes at a time when Prime Minister David
Cameron's Conservative-led coalition is reeling from the
resignation on Friday of a senior minister accused of calling
police "plebs", a class-laden insult for working people.
The party faced a barrage of negative headlines on Saturday
over the departure of Andrew Mitchell, the "Chief Whip" or party
enforcer, four weeks after he swore at police
guarding the gates to Cameron's Downing Street office.
A second row involving George Osborne, the finance minister
- who sat in a first class train carriage with a standard class
ticket before paying for an upgrade - played into the hands of
critics who say the Conservatives are privileged and
out-of-touch.
"Who Do They Think They Are?" asked the Daily Mail newspaper
in a front page headline, while the Financial Times said the bad
news over Mitchell and Osborne capped a "dismal week for the
Tories", the centre-right party that is trailing in the polls.
Nurses, cleaners, librarians and ambulance drivers will be
among tens of thousands who will march past the Houses of
Parliament to a rally in Hyde Park in one of the biggest
anti-austerity protests this year. Marches will also take place
in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Glasgow, Scotland.
Under grey autumnal skies, police closed roads around
parliament in Westminster before the start of the march at 1100
GMT.
Trade union leaders will seek to pile more pressure on
Cameron at the event where they will tell protesters that the
government's economic plan has failed, prolonging Britain's
second recession since the financial crisis.
"Austerity isn't working. It is hammering the poorest and
the most vulnerable," Brendan Barber, head of the Trades Union
Congress, an umbrella group which represents 54 unions, will say
in a speech at the rally.
"Ministers told us that if we only accept the pain, recovery
would come. Instead we have been mired in a double-dip
recession."
COALITION UNDER PRESSURE
The coalition government has responded to calls from unions
and the opposition Labour Party to do more to boost growth by
relaxing planning laws and boosting lending to businesses.
But its latest attempt to ease the pressure on squeezed
households backfired this week when Cameron said the government
would legislate to force energy companies to give customers
their lowest tariff. The surprise announcement appeared to take
his own ministers by surprise and sowed confusion over what he
meant and whether it would actually happen.
However, Sajid Javid, a Conservative Treasury minister, said
the government was right to focus on cutting borrowing and that
data last week indicating a fall in unemployment and inflation
showed that its economic policies were on track.
"There is a still a lot to do," he told Sky News. "I don't
pretend for a second that we are out of the woods, but this
government is facing up to the problem, it is not sticking its
head in the sand like (Labour opposition leader) Ed Miliband."
Asked about the perception that the Conservatives are out of
touch, he said: "I think that what matters is what is actually
happening out there in the real world."
Opponents of the unions say the government should stick to
its plan to eliminate a budget deficit that stood at 8 percent
of gross domestic product last year, the biggest of any major
European country.
"The government must not listen to militant union leaders,"
said Mark Littlewood, director general of the Institute of
Economic Affairs, which describes itself as an independent
free-market thinktank. "The cuts we have seen are tiny and
further concessions to these protesters would be wholly
unaffordable."