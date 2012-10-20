* Tens of thousands protest against austerity measures
* Unions say economic plan has failed; govt says must cut
debt
* PM Cameron shaken by class row and minister's resignation
By Isla Binnie
LONDON, Oct 20 Tens of thousands of British
protesters marched through London on Saturday calling for an end
to public spending cuts and tax rises launched by a government
they accuse of elitism and ignorance about the plight of
recession-hit voters.
Blowing horns and whistles, demonstrators streamed past the
Houses of Parliament behind a banner declaring "Austerity is
Failing", and called on Prime Minister David Cameron to do more
to revive Britain's struggling economy.
The Conservative-led coalition is reeling from the
resignation on Friday of a senior minister accused of calling
police "plebs", a class-laden insult for working people, and the
perception that they are out of touch.
"The wealthy don't realise the impact of the cuts and this
government is only interested in what you can give them," said
local government worker Eric Batty, 60, dressed in a black grim
reaper cloak costume symbolising death.
The government says it must stick to its plan to eliminate a
budget deficit that stood at 8 percent of gross domestic product
last year, the biggest of any major European country. It says
the euro zone crisis has also cast a shadow over the British
economy.
Cameron's party faced a barrage of negative headlines over
the departure of Andrew Mitchell - the "Chief Whip" or party
enforcer - four weeks after he swore at police guarding the
gates to the prime minister's Downing Street office.
A separate row involving finance minister George Osborne,
who sat in a first class train carriage with a standard class
ticket before paying for an upgrade, added ammunition to critics
who say the Conservatives are privileged and aloof.
Addressing protesters, opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband
was quick to seize on the latest Conservative missteps to
condemn Cameron's policies.
"He is a weak and clueless prime minister," Miliband told a
cheering crowd. "Andrew Mitchell may have resigned but the
culture of two nations runs right across this government. They
cut taxes for millionaires and they raise taxes for ordinary
families."
However, Miliband was booed when he told demonstrators that
Labour would have had to make cuts too if it had won the last
election, albeit at a slower pace.
Under grey autumnal skies, demonstrators waved banners
saying "No Cuts", "Tax the Rich, Teach the Poor" and "Plebs of
the World Unite", poking fun at Mitchell's resignation.
Nurses, cleaners, librarians and ambulance drivers were
among those who joined the march and a rally in London's central
Hyde Park, in one of the biggest anti-austerity protests this
year. Organisers estimated that 150,000 people took part.
Marches also took place in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and
Glasgow, Scotland.
"I've got friends who are in desperate straits, living in
fear of losing their job and their house," said Nick Chaffey,
48, a Socialist Party campaigner married to a teacher who has
taken a pay cut.
Police said the London march had passed peacefully and they
expected to report a low number of arrests in a bulletin later.
COALITION UNDER PRESSURE
Trade union leaders are trying to use the rally to pile more
pressure on Cameron, telling protesters the government's
economic plan has failed and only prolonged Britain's recession.
"Austerity isn't working. It is hammering the poorest and
the most vulnerable," said Brendan Barber, head of the Trades
Union Congress, an umbrella group which represents 54 unions.
The coalition government had responded to calls from unions
and the opposition Labour Party to do more to increase growth by
relaxing planning laws and boosting lending to businesses.
Cameron's party staked its 2010 election campaign on the
austerity programme, calling for deeper cuts to welfare spending
while dismissing the idea of a tax on the wealthy.
In an emergency budget announced after winning power, his
coalition government said it would cut most departmental budgets
by an average of around 20 percent over four years.
It announced a public sector pay freeze, set a new ceiling
on the total state benefits any family can receive and cut tax
relief on pensions. The VAT sales tax went up to 20 percent.
Conservative Party Chairman Grant Shapps said opposition
Labour and the unions had "turned a blind eye" to the need to
rein in spending.
He said: "By marching with them, Ed Miliband proved he still
stands for more spending, more borrowing and more debt."