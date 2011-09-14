* Britain's unions plan nationwide strikes, rallies on Nov. 30

* Threaten biggest strike action in a generation

* Protest plans pile pressure on coalition government (Updates after protest set for Nov. 30, Osborne comment)

By Stefano Ambrogi

LONDON, Sept 14 Millions of British public sector workers plan strikes and rallies nationwide in November over public-sector pensions, union leaders said on Wednesday, adding to pressure on a government struggling with rising unemployment and weak growth.

Unions are locked in a bitter row with the Conservative-led coalition over controversial plans to raise public-sector pension contributions as spending cuts bite. The dispute mirrors those in continental European nations where governments are trying to rein in spending.

Brendan Barber, leader of the Trade Union Congress, said that Nov. 30 would see the biggest union action in a generation.

"Today's meeting also agreed, however, given the failure of the government to engage properly in the negotiations, to step up the campaign and to hold a first day of action on Wednesday 30 November.

"The intention will be to take the call for pensions justice for both public and private sector workers to every corner of the land on that day in the biggest trade union mobilisation in a generation," he said after the TUC's annual meeting.

The stoppages would come a day after the government's autumn financial statement, updating the country on the state of the economy. Figures published on Wednesday showed unemployment rose at its fastest rate in two years, fanning fears over an economy that is scarcely growing.

Ministers say pensions are no longer affordable as people are living longer, and the government is seeking to raise contributions by three percent from April next year to save more than 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion)in 2012-2013.

"I would urge the trade union bosses: don't take this deeply irresponsible action at a time when Britain and the world face real economic problems. Don't take deeply irresponsible action that is going to damage jobs, damage prosperity," Finance minister George Osborne told reporters.

Unions say the rises amount to an unfair tax on workers at a time of pay freezes and job losses across the public sector as the coalition intensifies its programme of cuts to try to re.

Talks have been going on for several months but some unions accuse the government of presenting them with a done deal and refusing to budge. Some 300,000 civil servants and teachers staged a one-day strike in June over the issue.

The union movement has dwindled over the past two decades but remains strong among public sector workers.

The opposition Labour party, largely funded by the unions, urged both sides to pull back from confrontation.

"We want to see this dispute settled," said Angela Eagle, a Labour Treasury spokeswoman.

"Brendan Barber I think would agree that any strike that happens is a failure, we want the government to be serious about negotiating to prevent this happening," she added.

Barber held out a glimmer of hope that the strike could yet be averted.

"We remain absolutely committed, in good faith, to seeking a fair negotiated settlement of this dispute so that this action will not be necessary. But the government needs to understand the strength of unions' resolve reflected in today's decision," he said. (Additional reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Louise Ireland)