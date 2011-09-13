* Opposition leader tells unions strikes wrong during talks
* Unions threaten autumn action by millions over pensions
* Some unions berate Labour leader
By Stefano Ambrogi
LONDON, Sept 13 Striking over British
public-sector pension reforms in the middle of government talks
is wrong and would be an admission of "failure", opposition
Labour Party leader Ed Miliband warned trade unions on Tuesday,
prompting jeers from some unionists.
Addressing a meeting of union leaders at the Trades Union
Congress (TUC) conference in London, Miliband said he understood
why unions were so angry over increases in pension contributions
and public-sector cuts but said talks must be given a chance.
"Of course the right to industrial action will be
necessary, as a last resort," Miliband said on the second day of
an annual meeting that draws together 58 unions representing
almost 6.5 million workers -- a quarter of the British
workforce.
"But in truth, strikes are always the consequence of
failure. Failure on all sides. Failure we cannot afford as a
nation," he told unions who provide 80 percent of the Labour
Party's funding and who helped him win leadership of the party
last year.
There were a few jeers and shouts of "shame" from some union
leaders and activists. In a question-and-answer session that
followed his speech Miliband faced at times hostile questions
from delegates.
Dave Prentis head of Unison, Britain's second largest union
with 1.4 million members, said he would have expected Miliband
to "give his full backing to our fight for a decent pensions
deal."
Mark Serwotka, the leader of the Public and Commercial
Services Union, the biggest civil service union whose members
walked out in June called Miliband's comments "a slap in the
face" for unions and public sector workers.
Miliband's wide-ranging speech touched on corporate greed,
bankers' pay and spending cuts. He attacked the Conservative-led
coalition government's policies but also made clear that some
cuts had to be made to tackle the deficit.
UNION RELEVANCE
He also told unions the biggest challenge they faced was to
show their relevance to a modern British economy or face
terminal decline, especially as only 15 percent of the private
sector was unionised. Miliband said talk of strikes and opposing
change would do irreparable damage to that quest.
On Monday union leaders lined up to call on the government
to negotiate properly and change tack over hiking workers'
pension contributions and swingeing cuts, or face co-ordinated
strikes by millions of workers this autumn.
Unions say negotiations to date have been a shambles and
that ministers were threatening to impose pension contribution
rises -- which they say amount to a tax on the poorest workers
-- without delay and at any price.
Miliband reiterated his condemnation of a strike involving
hundreds of thousands of teachers and civil servants in June
over the controversial pensions issue. He accused the government
of picking a fight with unions and provoking them further by
failing to reach a compromise.
"But while negotiations were going on, I do believe it was a
mistake for strikes to happen. I continue to believe that," he
told union delegates, many of whom have since criticised him for
failing to back them.
"Ministers need to show public sector workers -- and the
people who rely upon those services -- that they are serious
about finding a way forward," he added.
Miliband said that when Labour was in government the party
worked with unions to reform public sector pensions and got an
agreement despite difficult negotiations.
"That shows the way we should reform pensions in this
country. It's not about change versus no change. It's about what
kind of change, and how it's done."
(Reporting by Stefano Ambrogi; Editing by Matthew Jones)