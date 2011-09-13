* Opposition leader tells unions strikes wrong during talks

* Unions threaten autumn action by millions over pensions

* Some unions berate Labour leader (Adds union reaction, detail, quotes)

By Stefano Ambrogi

LONDON, Sept 13 Going on strike over British public-sector pension reforms this autumn in the middle of government talks is wrong and would be an admission of "failure", opposition Labour Party leader Ed Milliband warned trade unions on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting of union leaders at the Trades Union Congress (TUC) conference in London, Milliband said he understood why unions were so angry over increases in pension contributions and public-sector cuts but said talks must be given a chance.

"Of course the right to industrial action will be necessary, as a last resort," Milliband said on the second day of an annual meeting that draws together 58 unions representing almost 6.5 million workers -- a quarter of the British workforce.

"But in truth, strikes are always the consequence of failure. Failure on all sides. Failure we cannot afford as a nation," he told unions who provide 80 percent of the Labour Party's funding and who helped him win leadership of the party last year.

In a wide-ranging speech that touched on corporate greed, bankers' pay and spending cuts he attacked the Conservative-led coalition government's policies but also made clear that some cuts had to be made to tackle the deficit.

He also told unions the biggest challenge they faced was to show their relevance to a modern British economy or face terminal decline, especially as only 15 percent of the private sector was unionised. Milliband said talk of strikes and opposing change would do irreparable damage to that quest.

On Monday union leaders lined up to call on the government to negotiate properly and change tack over hiking workers' pension contributions and swingeing cuts, or face co-ordinated strikes by millions of workers this autumn.

Unions say negotiations to date have been a shambles and that ministers were threatening to impose pension contribution rises -- which they say amount to a tax on the poorest workers -- without delay and at any price.

SOME HOSTILITY TO STRIKE COMMENTS

Milliband, to jeers and shouts of "shame" from some union leaders and activists, reiterated his condemnation of a strike involving hundreds of thousands of teachers and civil servants in June over the controversial pensions issue.

He accused the government of picking a fight with unions in June over pensions and provoking them further by failing to reach a compromise.

"But while negotiations were going on, I do believe it was a mistake for strikes to happen. I continue to believe that," he told union delegates, many of whom have since criticised him for failing to back them.

"But what we need now is meaningful negotiation to prevent further confrontation over the autumn," he said.

"Ministers need to show public sector workers -- and the people who rely upon those services -- that they are serious about finding a way forward," he added.

In a question-and-answer session that followed his speech he faced at times hostile questions from delegates for failing to back the June strike and stick up for ordinary workers.

Dave Prentis head of Unison, Britain's second largest union with 1.4 million members, said he would have expected him to "give his full backing to our fight for a decent pensions deal."

Mark Serwotka, the leader of the Public and Commercial Services Union, the biggest civil service union whose members walked out in June called Miliband's comments "a slap in the face" for unions and public sector workers.

Milliband said that when Labour was in government the party worked with unions to reform public sector pensions and got an agreement despite difficult negotiations.

"That shows the way we should reform pensions in this country. It's not about change versus no change. It's about what kind of change, and how it's done." (Reporting by Stefano Ambrogi; Editing by Matthew Jones)