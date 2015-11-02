LONDON Nov 2 The United States and Britain will
test later this month how its regulators would respond if their
financial sectors suffered a major cyber-attack or broader IT
problems, a British official said on Monday.
The test, for which no date has yet been set, will focus on
how regulators for the world's two biggest financial centres in
New York and London communicate in an emergency, a spokesman for
British government cyber-security body CERT-UK said.
"It is testing how we would react to 'x' scenario, how would
our colleagues in the U.S. react to the same, (and) how would we
then coordinate communications with each other, to the sector
and within the sector," he said.
"There will be no testing of cash machines coming down,
banks coming down or anything like that," he added,
contradicting an earlier media report.
U.S. President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David
Cameron agreed last January to hold the joint exercise this year
and coordinate their responses to an online attack on their
financial sectors.
Businesses on both sides of the Atlantic have shown
vulnerability to hacking. Just last month, hacking attacks
threatened to compromise the data of 4 million customers of
British telecoms company TalkTalk and 15 million
clients of T-Mobile US Inc.
The CERT-UK spokesman said no final decision had been made
on the exact scenarios for the exercise or the banks that would
take part. The U.S. Treasury, Britain's finance ministry, the
Bank of England (BoE) and U.S. regulators would take part and
intelligence agencies are also likely to play a role, he said.
The BoE said earlier this year that British banks needed to
do more to bolster their defences against cyber attacks, and
might require them to conduct tests of how easily their systems
could be hacked or suffer other weaknesses.
