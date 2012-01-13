* Student ran website giving illegal access to films, TV

* Sold online advertising to cover server costs

* Lawyer says activities not criminal in UK, to appeal (Adds comments from O'Dwyer, further background)

By Georgina Prodhan and Paul Sandle

LONDON, Jan 13 A British student can be extradited to the United States for breaching U.S. copyright law by running a website that allowed users to access films and TV programmes illegally, a court in London ruled on Friday.

Richard O'Dwyer's website, TV Shack, provided links to other websites where users could access content but did not host any of the content itself.

The request had been seized by campaigners in Britain who argue that the extradition rules with the United States are lopsided.

They have also taken up the case of British computer hacker Gary McKinnon, who was arrested in 2002 after allegedly hacking into U.S. security systems including the Pentagon and NASA and is trying to avoid being sent to the United States.

The United States has also cracked down far harder than Britain on illegal file-sharing, which has damaged the film, television and music industries.

O'Dwyer, 23, who says he started the project to improve his computer programming skills and help him get a work placement, did not charge users but sold $230,000 worth of advertising on the site, according to U.S. authorities.

"I was forced to set up advertising because of the massive server fees," O'Dwyer told BBC radio ahead of the ruling.

"When you've got a website with over 300,000 people a month visiting, there's a need for infrastructure to support that. There's no other way to do it, unless you had the money yourself."

O'Dwyer's lawyer, Ben Cooper, argued that by linking to other websites, his client had done nothing more than the likes of Google Inc or Yahoo Inc.

He said the student's activities would not be criminal in Britain, and he should be tried at home if anywhere.

"There have been lots of very similar cases here which simply haven't stood up," Cooper told Reuters by telephone.

"My argument is that it wouldn't be a criminal case here. At most, it would be a civil matter," he said.

APPEAL

He described O'Dwyer as a "guinea pig" as no British citizen had been extradited to the U.S. for a copyright offence before.

However, District Judge Quentin Purdy at London's City of Westminster magistrates' court upheld the extradition request, and said Britain's Home Secretary (interior minister) would make a final decision.

Cooper said his client would appeal to the High Court.

O'Dwyer said he was "disappointed" with the decision, adding that the judge had simply "rubber stamped" the request without fully explaining his reasoning.

"I have faith in the High Court, so we'll see what happens there," he told reporters after the ruling.

O'Dwyer said he would concentrate on his university studies. His first plan, however, was to get a McDonald's meal.

His tearful mother Julia criticised the extradition treaty between Britain and the U.S.

"I am disappointed with the government for rolling over for America, and not getting their fingers out and changing our rotten extradition laws," she told reporters.

"If they can come for Richard, they can come for anybody ... there are no safeguards for British citizens." (Additional reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Andrew Heavens)