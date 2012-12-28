* Files offer glimpse of Thatcher-Reagan dynamic
* Show extent of stress Thatcher felt she was under
* Reveal her frustration with Reagan communication style
By Alessandra Prentice
LONDON, Dec 28 Britain's former Prime Minister
Margaret Thatcher wrote an emotional letter to U.S. President
Ronald Reagan during the 1982 Falklands War calling him the
"only person" who could understand her position, formerly secret
documents showed on Friday.
Newly declassified files from 1982 lift the lid on contacts
between the two leaders over the crisis and reveal the extent of
the pressure Thatcher felt she was under when Argentina invaded
the remote South Atlantic archipelago to reclaim what it said
was its sovereign territory, triggering a 10-week war.
In one file, the tough, outspoken Thatcher called the
build-up to the Argentine invasion the "worst, I think of my
life", while letters to Reagan from the time show her reliance
on the U.S. president and their close working relationship.
"I am writing to you separately because I think you are the
only person who will understand the significance of what I am
trying to say," Thatcher told Reagan in one letter, saying the
principles of democracy, liberty and justice were at stake.
Britain held its breath when Thatcher dispatched a naval
task force to the British-ruled Falkland islands following the
Argentine invasion. Despite losing several warships, the British
eventually reclaimed the South Atlantic islands 74 days later.
Some 649 Argentines and 255 British troops were killed.
Elsewhere, the files show that Thatcher stressed the special
relationship between the two countries as she requested Reagan's
help in a letter signed off with "Warm personal regards,
Margaret".
"I also believe that the friendship between the United
States and Britain matters very much to the future of the free
world," she wrote.
The files provide a unique perspective on the first and only
female British prime minister's personal feelings as she waged
war against Argentina, contemporary records specialist Simon
Demissie told Reuters.
"You really hear how personally strained she was, how
surprised she was. Her voice really comes through - her sense of
shock that she would have to send forces to the other side of
the world," Demissie said.
"We get a sense that she is as decisive as ever and that is
something which really appealed to the military officials close
to her," Demissie said in reference to minutes from the War
Cabinet meetings ahead of the crisis, which were also released
on Friday.
CLANDESTINE HELP
Secret for 30 years, the files reveal Thatcher's political
manoeuvring during other events in 1982, including the Iran-Iraq
war, the imposition of military rule in Poland and the Israeli
invasion of Lebanon.
They also show that British attitudes to its U.S. ally were
less deferential than the prime minister's letters to Reagan
suggest.
In a transcript of a telephone conversation between Thatcher
and her foreign minister, the prime minister criticised Reagan's
communication style, describing a message from the president as
"so vague I didn't think it was worth reading when it came in at
half-eleven last night".
In another file, she noted "the US just does not realise the
resentment she is causing in the Middle East", while a Foreign
Office briefing on Reagan described the actor-turned-politician
as "knowing much less than he seems to".
However, one document showed how deeply indebted British
officials felt to the United States for its "clandestine help"
during the Falklands war; help that the United States was
anxious be kept secret.
"The US have made it clear that they do not wish to reveal
publicly the extent of the help with which they are providing
us. They are very much worried about the effects on their
relations with South America. We must accept this as a fact of
life," a Ministry of Defence letter said.
The United States assisted Britain with intelligence and
communications facilities as well as with military equipment
such as munitions, the document said, confirming information
already in the public domain.
Emblazoned with the words SECRET and CONFIDENTIAL, many of
the 6,000 declassified files will prove a treasure trove for
history students keen on ferreting out hitherto unknown details
of the major political events of 1982, said records specialist
Demissie.
"Everything comes out in the end," he said.