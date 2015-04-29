BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin awarded contract for Chevron Australia
* Snc-Lavalin awarded onshore and offshore telecommunications maintenance and support contract for Chevron Australia
LONDON, April 29 A U.S. Air Force refuelling jet has landed safely at its base in England, RAF Mildenhall, after experiencing an in-flight emergency, the Air Force unit that operates the aircraft said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker with call sign QUID 72 returned safely at 1:20 a.m. (0020 GMT), an hour after the emergency, according to the statement from the 100th Air Refueling Wing.
The statement gave no further details about the emergency. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Louise Ireland)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 A sophisticated hacking group that pursues Chinese government interests broke into the website of a private U.S. trade group ahead of Thursday's summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to researchers.
