LONDON Nov 15 The United States on
Tuesday denied a newspaper report it was unhappy with British
security arrangements at next summer's Olympics and said talk of
a diplomatic row as "simply untrue".
The Guardian newspaper also said the United States was
planning to send up to 1,000 of its agents, including 500 from
the FBI, to protect American athletes and diplomats.
"The United States embassy has the utmost confidence in the
British government's arrangements to ensure safety and security
for the Olympic Games," the U.S. embassy in London said in a
letter sent to the editor of the left-leaning newspaper.
"The United States has established an excellent
collaborative relationship with the Metropolitan police."
The letter was read out by London Olympic organising
committee (LOCOG) Chief Executive Paul Deighton to a
parliamentary committee looking at preparations for the Games.
He said the newspaper's report had "absolutely no basis of
any experience I have had".
The United States, he said, has "a big team, they have got
serious security concerns, so they'll want to work with us to
make sure it's effective. As I say, they have said they are very
happy with what we are doing."
The report came nearly two weeks after a source told Reuters
more than 6,000 off-duty British troops, wearing civilian
security uniform, looked set to be used at Olympic venues to
help meet an expected shortfall in the number of civilian
guards.
The interior ministry was currently deciding on the exact
number and "mix" of guards needed to cover 10 million man-hours
of guarding the Games, Deighton said.
He compared the troops' presence to that of those deployed
at the Wimbledon tennis tournament who add "a very positive"
experience and give spectators confidence.
"So from a qualitative point of view, of course, it would be
attractive to have a military component and we see it as a mix
to deliver what is by a long way the biggest event that this
country has ever seen," he said.
Britain remains on high alert of attack despite its
international threat level being lowered in July from severe to
substantial, the third-highest level, meaning an attack is a
strong possibility and might well occur without further warning.
Organisers are also wary of a potential threat from
dissident Irish nationalists.
LOCOG Chairman Seb Coe said talks are in an advanced stage
for the Olympic torch to travel south from Northern Ireland to
Dublin in the Republic to highlight the peace process.
Currently, it is not on the 8,000-mile route ahead of the
2012 Games, and it would be the only detour outside of the UK.
"From a personal perspective I would like to see just a
small visit south of the border," Coe said.
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Jon Hemming)