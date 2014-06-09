By Tom Bergin
| LONDON, June 9
LONDON, June 9 Nothing about the narrow
cream-coloured lobby at 160 Aldersgate Street in the City of
London financial district gives a hint of its role at the centre
of the offshore oil industry.
That's because the building is occupied by a law firm. Yet,
on paper at least, it is also home to Rowan Companies, one of
the largest operators of drilling rigs in the world.
In 2012, Rowan, which has a market value of $4 billion,
shifted its legal and tax base from the United States to
Britain. But not much else.
"We changed our corporate structure and we're legally
domiciled in the UK but our headquarters and our management team
remain in the U.S.," Suzanne Spera, Rowan's Investor Relations
Director said in a telephone interview from Houston.
"It has been positive. We take advantage of trying to be
competitive with our effective tax rate."
Indeed, Rowan filings say the shift helped cut the company's
effective tax rate to 3.3 percent in 2013 from 34.6 percent in
2008. Spera said Rowan complies with all UK tax rules.
A government spokeswoman for the Treasury said recent
changes to the tax rules were aimed at supporting "genuine
business investment".
"The UK is not a tax haven. In 2015, our main rate of
corporation tax will be 20 percent, well above the levels seen
in tax havens," she said in an emailed statement.
In the last year around a dozen major U.S. companies
including media group Liberty Global, banana group Chiquita and
drug maker Pfizer unveiled plans to shift their tax bases
overseas outside the United States.
Historically, when U.S. companies wanted to cut their tax
bill they usually reincorporated in Caribbean Islands or
Switzerland.
However, following recent legal changes whereby Britain
largely stopped seeking to tax corporate profits reported in
other countries, including tax havens, companies are
increasingly choosing the UK as a corporate base.
President Barack Obama and Congressional Democrats have
proposed measures to stem the flow of so-called "inversions",
although Congressional gridlock on tax reform means new barriers
to overseas moves are unlikely anytime soon.
There is no official list of companies which have moved
their tax base to Britain but government officials, tax advisors
and lawyers said at least seven had re-based to London -- Aon
Plc, CNH Global N.V., Delphi Automotive Plc, Ensco Plc, Liberty
Global Plc, Noble Corp. Plc.
Drugs group Pfizer and Omnicom had planned to transfer their
tax domicile to Britain, while retaining U.S. headquarters, but
the takeover deals which were meant to facilitate this recently
failed.
U.S. and UK filings and other company statements from the
seven that relocated showed that while redomiciling to London
can cut a company's tax bill, it usually involves relocating
just a handful of senior executives -- and sometimes not even
that many.
"The UK has made a very clear policy decision to engage in
tax competition for multinationals. It's fair to say it's
rivalling Ireland," said Stephen Shay Professor of Law at
Harvard University who has testified to Congressional
investigations into corporate tax reform.
"When I go to tax conferences now, I hear people talk about
the UK as a tax haven."
Bernhard Gilbey, tax partner at law firm Squires Sanders
said tax competition was common across countries and that
companies were within the law and indeed faced competitive
pressure to structure themselves in response to such
governmental incentives.
The companies said that while tax was a consideration in
their moves, commercial reasons such as the desire to be closer
to customers was also a factor.
PAPER MOVES
British finance minister George Osborne has welcomed the
trend of U.S. companies such as insurance group Aon redomiciling
to Britain, saying it reflects how the government has made the
country a more attractive place to do business.
In November, Ernst & Young, one of a number of tax advisors
which advocated the tax changes that made Britain a magnet for
U.S. corporations, published a survey saying that 60
multinational companies were eyeing a move to the UK.
EY said this could create over 5,000 jobs and bring in over
1 billion pounds a year in additional corporation tax, the UK's
corporate income tax.
However, a Reuters review of company filings and other
statements from the seven companies, news reports and interviews
with tax advisors and company executives, suggested corporate
moves may not mean so many new jobs.
Ensco and Noble said they had each created around 30
positions between them, including moving their chief executives
to London. Aon declined to say how many UK jobs it created, but
filings showed its CEO moved to London and that the newly
incorporated London-based parent company employed 16 people last
year.
None of the most senior officers of Delphi, as listed in its
annual report, are based in Britain, the company confirmed. A
spokeswoman declined to say if any less senior roles had been
shifted to Britain.
A spokesman for CNH, which shifted its tax base to London
last year, said the company was currently scouting for a London
office where some senior managers would be based. He declined to
say how many or which roles would be based there.
Liberty declined to say if it created new jobs in Britain
connected with its re-incorporation. Filings at the UK companies
register say CEO Michael Fries resides in the United States
while media reports cited the company as saying Liberty's
takeover of Virgin Media, which was cited as part of the reason
for re-basing to Britain, would lead to 600 job cuts.
All the companies said they continued to employ large
numbers of staff at and invest in long-established operating
subsidiaries in Britain. They declined to identify any new
investments tied to their corporate relocation.
Lawyers said the small number of new jobs reflected how
Britain would give companies the benefits of its tax regime in
return for a less substantial investment than was required by
some other countries -- including countries previously accused
by U.S. and European lawmakers of facilitating tax avoidance.
"In terms of governance and presence, it requires actual
substance if you want to set up in the Netherlands, whereas you
can achieve a UK residence just by having board meetings in the
UK," said Isaac Zailer, global head of tax at law firm Herbert
Smith.
The seven companies Reuters examined had a combined 73
directors. Only 14 percent reside in Britain, up from 4 percent
before the companies moved, company filings, records at the UK
companies register and other company statements show.
For the six previously U.S.-incorporated companies which
shifted to Britain, 80 percent of directors continued to reside
in the United States after the move.
NO TAX WINDFALL
Accounts for the companies also show little benefit to the
UK exchequer from the corporate relocations.
Aon and Liberty Global - the only two companies which
published figures for group UK tax payments - reported UK
corporation tax credits for 2013.
Ensco had a UK tax charge of $200,000 last year. That
included tax on profits from its UK operating subsidiaries which
have revenues of around $300 million a year.
Delphi Automotive's most senior UK corporate entity is a
partnership, which does not have to pay tax. The company
declined to say if other British units paid any corporation tax
but said in its annual report that it had UK tax assets which
could be used to offset future taxable profits.
CNH does not publish UK tax payments. Its main UK operating
unit reported a tax credit in 2012, the last period for which
accounts were available.
Rowan and Noble declined to say if they paid any UK tax in
relation to their UK head office activities. Rowan, Ensco and
Noble's North Sea rig leasing businesses have combined revenues
of $1 billion a year but have paid almost no tax over the past
20 years, a separate Reuters investigation showed last month.
What attracts companies like Rowan to Britain is not a
headline tax rate that is half the U.S. level but the way the UK
has effectively stopped taxing profits reported by UK companies'
overseas subsidiaries.
The government introduced the measures in the 2012 budget to
"better reflect the way that businesses operate in a global
economy" and encourage investment in Britain.
This means companies can shift profits out of the countries
where their employees and customers are based, into tax havens,
and then bring the money back to Britain and pay it out to
shareholders without paying any tax - something that would not
be possible under U.S. or German tax law.
"For offshore profits, the UK can literally be a nil tax
jurisdiction, which obviously compares very well with
traditional tax havens," Kevin Phillips, International Tax
Partner, Baker Tilly said.
The UK is also unusual in not charging withholding tax on
dividend payments and, for now at least, offers an air of
respectability.
"Over the last couple of years, companies that have used
jurisdictions like Ireland, the Netherlands or Luxemburg have
found themselves at the wrong end of some poor publicity for
their attitude to tax," said Gilbey.
"It looks less likely that that would be the case if they
put themselves in the UK because we're not generally considered
a tax haven."
