By Hannah Vinter
LONDON, July 26 British authorities have
outlined measures to plug a legal loophole that allows utilities
to cash in millions on grid congestion at a cost to customers.
Independent regulator Ofgem estimated that undue
exploitation could potentially have added up to 125 million
pounds ($193.42 million) to consumer bills in 2008/09, although
these figures have been disputed by the energy industry.
"Situations can arise where a generator has the opportunity
to act in such a way as to make it very likely that National
Grid will be compelled to accept its offers (or) bids ... at an
unduly high price in order to balance the network," the
Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said last week.
"Ofgem has estimated that the costs of this exploitative
behaviour were approximately 125 million pounds in 2008/09," it
added.
These costs are initially paid by National Grid but then
passed on to consumers.
Generators can cause congestion in parts of the electricity
network and then benefit from deals to adjust their supply, said
documents published last week by the DECC.
When there are only a few generators in one region with more
capacity than can be transmitted through the grid, they can
charge high rates to reduce supply and prevent congestion, DECC
said.
The government has moved to ban this behaviour with a new
temporary condition in generators' licences (TCLC), due to be
enforced by Ofgem from October 29.
But the government move met with some criticism from the
electricity industry, whose members took part in a three-month
consultation about the new measures.
Government references to exploitative behaviour are "based
entirely on Ofgem estimates that have not been tested," said
Gaynor Hartnell, Chief Executive of the Renewable Energy
Association, in an open letter to DECC.
The Association of Electricity Producers said in a public
email to DECC that generators do not have enough promptly
available information to tell when there are worsening
congestion in the network.
Major utilities also object.
"We operate in a fully competitive electricity market and
RWE npower has a rigorous compliance process in place to ensure
we comply with all our obligations," a spokeswoman for RWE
npower said.
Scottish Power said: "we believe that we are
already compliant with TCLC [the new licence condition]."
Of the remaining "big six" leading power and gas supply
companies in Britain, EDF and Centrica declined
to comment on the DECC report, and E.ON could not be
reached despite numerous attempts.
SSE referred to the system operator, National Grid
for comment without responding themselves.
