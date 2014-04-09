(Corrects to replace the word "collusion" with "coordination"
in first paragraph)
* Pricing probe challenges UK's energy model
* Critics say big energy suppliers fail to compete on price
* UK utilities among world's most highly valued
By Karolin Schaps and Geert De Clercq
LONDON/PARIS, April 8 An investigation into
possible price coordination by British energy suppliers is
likely to undermine the market framework that has helped make
them more valuable than their European rivals.
The probe, combined with plans to allow more state
intervention in generation, throws into doubt the very premise
of privatisation started 28 years ago: that the power industry
can be like any other, where competition between private
companies leads to lower prices.
The uncertainty also threatens the "dull but reliable"
status of power companies such as Centrica and SSE
that offer generous, dependable dividends for which
investors pay a premium.
Those companies may now be broken up, ordered to sell power
stations, forced to surrender market share to smaller
competitors or even have their freedom to set prices curtailed.
"The worst possible outcome would be a break-up of the
companies if a breach of competition rules is proven," said
Paris Dauphine University energy specialist Raphael Boroumand.
With energy asset values already low, he said, the companies
would be forced into loss-making divestments that would hit
their stock valuations hard.
Britain's liberalised power retail market has already been
watered down as the government saddled companies with costs for
a shift to cleaner, lower-carbon energy sources.
But the basic framework - a market in which private
companies set prices and choose how they produce power - is
still among the freest in the European Union, where regulated
tariffs were the norm in 17 out of 27 EU states in 2012.
Many countries are still powered by state utilities or have
regulated energy prices that are sometimes set below cost.
In countries such as Spain, Italy, Germany and Switzerland,
heavy subsidies for solar and wind power or a phase-out of
nuclear power have upset the centralised-generation business
models of utilities such as E.ON and RWE.
Britain's renewables push has been less radical and costly.
Among the European Union's 15 oldest member states, UK
household energy prices per unit, including taxes, were around a
quarter lower in 2013, Eurostat data shows.
However, consultants to the industry say draughty homes and
poor energy demand management mean the British consume more,
resulting in higher bills than elsewhere.
That is unlikely to comfort British consumers enduring
energy price rises that far outstrip other bills and inflation.
FLAWED SELL-OFF?
Consumer groups focus on the dominance of the "Big Six"
energy firms that hold 95 percent of the British retail market.
The companies deny collusion and say they are grappling with
stubbornly high gas prices, the cost of meeting renewable energy
and social targets and infrastructure investments.
But Dauphine University's Boroumand said the firms have
maximised profits by avoiding aggressive price competition
instead of cutting bills to corner a bigger share of the market.
Britain's energy regulator referred the sector for
investigation on March 27 after finding signs of tacit price
coordination between suppliers.
Some critics of privatisation say the way Britain's energy
system was sold off was flawed as it allowed the companies to
invest the bare minimum in spare capacity. Growing demand means
the country now faces the prospect of a power crisis.
The companies argue that the investment hiatus has been
created by the government's constant policy changes.
Some of the utilities own both generating and retail assets,
meaning they sell power to themselves and it is hard to check if
consumers are getting a fair deal.
Dale Vince, CEO of small energy supplier Ecotricity, a rival
to the Big Six, said their market dominance had served their own
shareholders, not consumers.
"Whatever the options, they will need to be radical," he
said. "Renationalisation is one; the creation of an energy pool
is another; and maybe even forced switching of the inherited
customer base, away from the Big Six."
The opposition Labour party has vowed to cap prices. The
governing coalition of Conservatives and Liberal Democrats
preaches more competition to cut bills.
But it has also embraced state intervention.
A new UK "Contracts for Difference" mechanism will usher in
a model in which the state subsidises low-carbon production
assets like nuclear and renewables.
Raising eyebrows among advocates of energy competition, the
government in October gave France's EDF an
unprecedented 35-year power price and loan guarantees for a 16
billion pound nuclear project, subject to EU approval.
"A fixed-price contract like EDF's effectively turns this
into a regulated business," said Roland Vetter, head of research
at CF Partners, a trading and investment firm.
A plan for utilities to get state funds to keep capacity on
stand-by, a mechanism due to start in the UK in 2018, is another
step towards regulation, he said.
UK SUPPLIERS STILL TRADE AT PREMIUM
Even if the Competition and Markets Authority fast-tracks
its probe, the companies will be dogged by uncertainty until a
2015 election decides whether Labour gets to impose its price
cap, or the Conservatives get a mandate to make the industry
more efficient and transparent.
For now, a share performance comparison suggests investors
do not expect the competition probe to spark the scale of
upheaval seen on the continent, where utilities have been rocked
by intervention in tariffs and their generation mix.
In the Dow Jones Titans world utilities index,
Centrica and SSE are among the top-five most highly valued
stocks in terms of share price to book value, as is UK network
operator National Grid.
Shares of Germany's E.ON and RWE trade at a third of
pre-financial-crisis highs, while Spain's Iberdrola is
trading at half. All three own UK energy supply businesses but
have most of their operations elsewhere.
Despite share price slides since Labour's September promise
to freeze prices, Centrica and SSE still trade only slightly
below 2007 highs and their shares are worth close to three times
book value, compared to less than one for Iberdrola and E.ON.
Politics dictate outcomes in the power industry more than in
many others because access to affordable electricity is seen as
a right.
The late Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who pioneered
Britain's privatisation drive, promised citizens ownership of
their energy sector. The industry is now dominated by foreign
companies that repatriate much of the profits from supplying
power and gas in Britain.
With politicians and regulators under growing pressure to
acknowledge the indignation of consumers, few expect the
country's energy retail market to survive in its current form.
"For the moment everybody believes in competition and
neither government or opposition talk about regulating tariffs.
But you never know if they'll change their mind," Vetter said.
($1 = 0.6028 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; writing by Geert De
Clercq; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)