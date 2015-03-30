LONDON, March 30 RWE Generation will shut down the oil-fired power plant at Littlebrook in Britain on Tuesday due to European Union environmental law, the firm confirmed on Monday.

RWE said last year it would close the 1,140 megawatt (MW) plant in Kent at the end of March after it opted out of the Large Combustion Plant Directive (LCPD) in 2008, which meant it had to close in 2015, or after 10,000 hours of operation.

Three open-cycle gas turbines at the Littlebrook site, each capable of generating 35 MW, will continue to operate.

Littlebrook began operating in 1981 and was the last major non gas-fired power station in the Greater London area.

It helped provide electricity to the capital during times of peak demand and hit a record for electricity generation during the British miners' strike of 1984-85.

RWE said it has invested more than 6 billion pounds in new efficient power generation over the past five years to replace the older generation of plants powered by fossil fuels. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by David Clarke)