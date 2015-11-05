(Adds details, background)
Nov 5 Vauxhall is recalling 220,000 of its
Zafira B mid-sized cars to inspect the car's heating and
ventilation systems and ascertain the cause of fire-related
incidents, the General Motors-owned British marque said
on Thursday.
The move comes after posts on Twitter and pictures in trade
publications showed images of Zafiras with flames coming from
under their bonnets, as well as shots of molten plastic and
broken windows following apparent fires.
A Facebook group with more than 6,000 members was started by
an affected owner, through which Vauxhall came to know of at
least 133 fire-related cases.
Letters to owners of Zafira B models to arrange to visit
local Vauxhall dealers will be sent in a staged process,
beginning Nov. 12, Chairman and Managing Director Rory Harvey
said in a video message on Thursday. (bit.ly/1WD5Cuq)
The fire-related incidents, which only affect Zafira B
models with manual air conditioning or no air conditioning, are
caused by "improper repair of the blower motor resistor and its
thermal fuse", according to initial investigations by the
company, the chairman said.
Harvey said further analysis was being carried out to find
the cause of the fires and the company would be open in its
findings.
Vauxhall is the British equivalent of the Opel brand under
which GM sells elsewhere in Europe. The company has said only
some right-hand drive models, sold primarily in Britain and in
which the design of the heating and ventilation system is
different than on left-hand drive cars, were affected.
