Nov 5 General Motors' UK offshoot
Vauxhall is recalling 220,000 of its Zafira B mid-sized cars to
inspect the car's heating and ventilation systems and ascertain
the root cause of fire-related incidents, its Chairman and
Managing Director Rory Harvey said in a video message on
Thursday.
Letters to owners of Zafira B models to arrange to visit
local Vauxhall dealers will be sent in a staged process,
beginning Nov. 12, Harvey said. (bit.ly/1WD5Cuq)
The fire-related incidents, which only affect Zafira B
models with manual air conditioning or no air conditioning, are
caused by "improper repair of the blower motor resistor and its
thermal fuse", according to initial investigations by the
British carmaker, the chairman said.
