LONDON Oct 22 Vauxhall may need to recall
Zafira mid-sized cars built between 2005 and 2014 after reports
of fires in some heating and ventilation systems, the British
carmaker said on Thursday.
The General Motors-owned carmaker built 280,000 of
the Zafira B models between 2005 and 2014. It said a previous
'A' range and the new Zafira Tourer lineup were unaffected.
The automaker said investigations it had conducted so far
had shown a "very low" number of incidents, some due to previous
repairs being done improperly or the use of non-Vauxhall parts
but that it had yet to discover the underlying cause.
"When we get to the root cause, then we will take the
necessary action which could mean a recall," a spokesman said,
adding that the firm did not know how many models were still in
use.
GM sells the Zafira through both its Vauxhall and Opel
brands in various markets. It said only some right-hand drive
models, sold primarily in Britain, were affected alongside
smaller numbers in markets such as Ireland, Malta and Cyprus.
"The design of the heating and ventilation system on
left-hand drive cars is different," the spokesman said.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Jason Neely)