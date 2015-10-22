LONDON Oct 22 Vauxhall may need to recall Zafira mid-sized cars built between 2005 and 2014 after reports of fires in some heating and ventilation systems, the British carmaker said on Thursday.

The General Motors-owned carmaker built 280,000 of the Zafira B models between 2005 and 2014. It said a previous 'A' range and the new Zafira Tourer lineup were unaffected.

The automaker said investigations it had conducted so far had shown a "very low" number of incidents, some due to previous repairs being done improperly or the use of non-Vauxhall parts but that it had yet to discover the underlying cause.

"When we get to the root cause, then we will take the necessary action which could mean a recall," a spokesman said, adding that the firm did not know how many models were still in use.

GM sells the Zafira through both its Vauxhall and Opel brands in various markets. It said only some right-hand drive models, sold primarily in Britain, were affected alongside smaller numbers in markets such as Ireland, Malta and Cyprus.

"The design of the heating and ventilation system on left-hand drive cars is different," the spokesman said.

