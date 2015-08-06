LONDON Aug 6 British new car registrations rose
in July by 3.2 percent year-on-year to 178,420 vehicles, an
industry body said on Thursday, driven by sales of small family
cars and super-mini models.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders forecasts
that full-year new car sales will rise nearly 4 percent compared
to last year, hitting 2.57 million units in 2015 thanks to a mix
of cheap credit and strong levels of consumer confidence.
However, the body said the slower pace of growth in July
compared to previous months indicated that demand would level
off in the second part of the year compared to a bumper period
during the first six months of 2015.
