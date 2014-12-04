LONDON Dec 4 British new car registrations in November rose 8 percent compared with a year earlier, industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Thursday, with total sales in 2014 already higher than any year since 2007.

Sales reached 172,327 in November, the SMMT said, taking the year-to-date total to just over 2.3 million, the highest level for seven years and the 33rd consecutive month of growth.

The SMMT forecasts that total new car sales this year will hit 2.46 million, which if achieved would be the highest level in a decade, as cheap credit and a broader economic recovery in Britain help to boost sales. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by William Schomberg)