* VW-brand sales dropped 20 pct y/y in Britain last month
* Total UK car sales rose 3.8 percent y/y in November
* Ghosn says any European impact likely to show from Jan-Feb
(Recasts with Ghosn comments, adds background, details)
By Costas Pitas and Alissa de Carbonnel
LONDON/BRUSSELS, Dec 4 Volkswagen's
emissions scandal has so far had little impact on the broader
European car market, Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said on
Friday, though data showed VW itself saw a plunge in sales in
Britain last month.
"So far there is nothing obvious in the statistics coming
from the market," Ghosn, who is also president of the
Association of European Carmakers (ACEA), told a news
conference.
"For the real impact you are going to have to wait some
months, probably starting in January, February, if there is
any," he added.
VW, Europe's largest carmaker, is grappling with the biggest
business crisis in its 78 year history after admitting in
September it cheated U.S. diesel emissions tests for toxic
nitrogen oxide and in November that it also understated carbon
dioxide emissions.
Data on Friday showed sales of VW-branded cars last month
plunged 20 percent year-on-year in Britain, Europe's
second-biggest car market behind Germany, mirroring a steep
decline in the United States.
Sales of the German group's upmarket Audi models fell a more
modest 4 percent, while those of its mass-market Seat and Skoda
brands were down 24 percent and 11 percent respectively.
Across the whole British market, however, new car
registrations rose 3.8 percent year-on-year in November to
178,876, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said,
reversing a 1.1 percent drop in October.
"November's sales might have been boosted by some consumers
delaying their purchases from October when the VW emissions
scandal hit the headlines," Chief UK economist Samuel Tombs at
Pantheon Macroeconomics said in a note.
In October, Ford and Vauxhall recorded large UK
sales declines as well as VW, pushing the whole market down, but
November data showed both had bounced back with Vauxhall up 26
percent, helped by the recently launched new Astra hatchback.
Analysts have said VW's emissions scandal is likely to
accelerate a shift away from diesel vehicles that was already
underway, and boost demand for smaller gasoline engines and
hybrids.
The World Health Organization classed diesel as a carcinogen
in 2012, and policymakers in many European states have since
begun adjusting incentives at national and local levels to
discourage its use.
Most vulnerable to such a shift are Renault, Fiat
and PSA Peugeot Citroen, which depend
heavily on sales of small diesel cars and are trailing behind
the Japanese - and even VW - on plug-in technology.
The British data showed sales of diesel, petrol and
so-called alternative fuel vehicles (AFV) all rose in November,
although the biggest increase - up 8.6 percent - was for AFVs,
primarily plug-in hybrids and pure electric models.
The latest ACEA data showed European sales of VW group
models down 0.8 percent in October, but overall car sales in the
region up 2.7 percent.
Car deliveries typically occur several weeks after purchase
decisions, meaning the October figures were probably too early
to register much impact from VW's problems.
(Additional reporting by Laurence Frost in Paris; Writing by
Costas Pitas in London; Editing by Keith Weir and Mark Potter)