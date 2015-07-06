LONDON, July 6 British new car registrations in
June rose by 12.9 percent year-on-year to 257,817 vehicles,
which marked the best half-year performance on record, an
industry body said on Monday.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said the
increase meant sales were up by 7.0 percent in the first six
months of the year, although it expected slower growth later
this year.
The SMMT said low interest rates, attractive finance deals
and a wealth of new models had encouraged consumers to buy new
cars.
"(It) is encouraging to see more consumers choosing British
models. This is important for the wider economy with 799,000
people now employed across the UK automotive sector, including
retail," said SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes.
"We anticipate a flatter second half of the year as the
market finds its natural running rate."
