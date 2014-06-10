LONDON, June 10 London's Victoria station was briefly evacuated on Tuesday morning after workers on a nearby building site found what they thought was an unexploded World War Two bomb.

The station re-opened just after 11 a.m. with only minor delays to rail services, said a British Transport Police spokesperson.

The "bomb" eventually turned out to be a camping stove gas cylinder, police added.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by Stephen Addison)