* Third-fastest growing grocer behind Aldi and Lidl
* Waitrose market share now 5 pct -Kantar Worldpanel
* Showcasing new store concepts Friday
LONDON, May 2 British grocer Waitrose lifted
sales by 6.5 percent in the first quarter, it said on Friday,
outperforming rivals and delivering a record share of an
increasingly competitive market.
Britain's grocery market is polarising, with the big four -
market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's, Wal-Mart's
Asda and Morrisons - being squeezed between
German discounters Aldi and Lidl and
upmarket players Waitrose and Marks & Spencer.
Employee-owned Waitrose, which is part of the John Lewis
Partnership, is growing faster than all but Aldi and
Lidl. Its more than 300 stores have given Waitrose a 5 percent
market share, researcher Kantar Worldpanel calculates, making it
the country's sixth-largest grocer.
Waitrose has attributed its strong performance to new store
openings, the success of its "essential" value range and "Brand
Price Match" scheme and the popularity of its myWaitrose loyalty
card, with card holders accounting for 70 percent of sales made
in the quarter to April 26. Free delivery for online shopping
has also proved popular, with online sales leaping 79.4 percent.
The grocer, whose worker co-ownership business model has
been lauded by British Prime Minister David Cameron, is also
trialing bakery and patisserie concepts, juice bars, deli and
wine-grazing areas.
All these concepts are being showcased together for the
first time in Waitrose's Swindon branch, which opened last month
and will on Friday be subject to an analyst and media visit
hosted by Managing Director Mark Price.
Waitrose's sales in the week to April 26 were 2.1 percent
lower than last year, reflecting a shorter trading week because
of the closure of most shops on Easter Sunday.
Sales at the group's John Lewis department stores rose 6.5
percent in the same week, to 72.31 million pounds ($122.16
million). The department stores' sales over the two-week Easter
period were its strongest ever, up 3.9 percent, contributing to
a 7.8 percent rise for the quarter.
($1 = 0.5919 British Pounds)
