LONDON, June 27 British Prime Minister David
Cameron avoided embarrassment and a possible enforced government
reshuffle after a report on Wednesday found his embattled
Conservative Party co-chairman had not committed a major breach
of ministerial rules.
Sayeeda Warsi faced a stream of damaging headlines last
month, in which she was accused of making improper expense
claims and of not declaring a business interest with a relative
who had travelled with her on official business to Pakistan.
Cameron, already under pressure for refusing to subject
another minister to an investigation, would have faced calls to
sack her if the report had come out strongly against her.
But the report by his adviser on the ministerial code, Alex
Allan, said Warsi's rules breach over the Pakistan trip was
"minor". He cleared her of using her office for personal
financial gain.
Cameron said he was satisfied with the conclusion, and that
Warsi was a "great asset in building our reputation overseas".
The case came at a bad time for the Conservative-led
coalition government, which has seen its popularity slump since
a poorly received annual budget in March and the economy's
return to recession in April.
The main opposition Labour Party has maintained calls for
Culture Secretary Jeremy Hunt to be referred to the ministerial
code watchdog over allegations he was too close to Rupert
Murdoch's media company News Corp.
Hunt had been in charge of scrutinising a bid by News Corp
for pay TV operator BSkyB.
Labour lawmaker Michael Dugher said "the real question posed
by this (Warsi) affair is why David Cameron is still refusing to
refer the much more serious" case, alleging Hunt misled
parliament over the bid.
Warsi, Britain's first Muslim woman to hold a cabinet post,
had travelled to Pakistan on official business with her
husband's second cousin Abid Hussain, a fact Warsi said was
known to British officials.
However, in a letter to Cameron that was made public, she
said she had not realised the need to disclose her and Hussain's
common business interest in a small food company.
No other politician has been referred to the adviser since
Cameron came to power in 2010.
There are no set sanctions for serious ministerial code
breaches, and it would have been up to Cameron to decide what
course of action should have been taken.
