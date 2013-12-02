LONDON Dec 2 British utility Thames Water has submitted plans to increase water bills for its 14 million customers by 11 percent between 2015 and 2020 to pay for a "super sewer" in London, a move that could put it on a collision course with regulators.

Britons are already seeing charges for utilities such as gas and electricy rise much faster than inflation, and the government said on Monday it would cut some green levies paid by energy companies so they could offer consumers some relief.

Thames Water, Britain's biggest water and sewage services provider, has proposed increasing average household bills from 358 pounds ($590) a year in 2013 to 398 pounds, plus inflation, by 2020 in a business plan announced on Monday.

It said that bills would have declined in real terms in the period were it not for the 2.8 billion pound investment in the Thames Tideway Tunnel, needed to provide additional capacity to London's ageing sewer network.

Last month, the water regulator blocked a plan by Thames to raise prices by an inflation-busting 8 percent next year.

"Much of London's water and sewerage infrastructure dates from Victorian times," said Thames Water Chief Executive Martin Baggs.

"It has served us well, and allowed Thames Water's customers - both in London and in the Thames Valley - to benefit from some of the lowest bills in the country for decades. However, this infrastructure urgently needs upgrading which inevitably puts upward pressure on bills," he said.

Thames Water, which is owned by a group led by Australian investment bank Macquarie and including the China Investment Corporation, along with other water companies submitted five-year business plans to regulator Ofwat on Monday.

Severn Trent, Pennon and United Utilities all proposed keeping any increases in household water bills below inflation.

The regulator will take a final decision on the proposals by the end of 2014.