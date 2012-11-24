* Conference was meant to happen next month
* But U.S. cancelled over "a deep conceptual gap".
* Israel and West disagree on approach with Iran/Arab states
* Diplomats say it will be tough to make progress
By Mohammed Abbas
LONDON, Nov 24 Britain and the United Nations
said on Saturday they hoped a conference aimed at trying to ban
nuclear weapons in the Middle East could take place soon after
the United States said it would not happen next month as
originally planned.
If and when it happens, the conference is likely to be
fraught as Iran and Arab states say Israel's presumed nuclear
arsenal is the main threat to security in the region, while
Israel and the West see Tehran as the main proliferation danger.
Western diplomats and others believe the conference would
make little headway because of that fundamental difference in
opinion - something the United States has described as "a deep
conceptual gap".
However, Britain and the conference's other organisers,
which include Russia and the United Nations as well as
prospective host Finland, believe it is worth a try anyway and
anti-nuclear campaigners would also like to see it take place.
"We support the convening of a conference as soon as
possible. We endorse fully the work of the Conference
Facilitator, Finnish Under-Secretary of State Jaakko Laajava, to
build consensus on the next steps," British Foreign Office
Minister Alistair Burt said in a statement.
"We welcome his commitment to conduct further multilateral
consultations with the countries of the region to agree
arrangements for a conference in 2013," Burt said.
Laajava said on Saturday he would propose that multilateral
consultations "be held as soon as possible".
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon echoed Burt's comments,
including the hope that the conference could be held next year
at "the earliest opportunity".
"I reaffirm my firm resolve and commitment together with the
Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States, in
consultation with the states of the region, to convene a
conference," he said in a statement.
The plan for a meeting to prepare the ground for the
possible creation of a weapons of mass destruction-free Middle
East was agreed to at a May 2010 conference of 189 parties to
the 1970 nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, or NPT.
Like nuclear-armed India and Pakistan, Israel has never
signed the NPT. It neither confirms nor denies having nuclear
arms, although non-proliferation and security analysts believe
it has several hundred nuclear weapons.
The U.S. State Department said on Friday that the conference
could "not be convened because of present conditions in the
Middle East and the fact that states in the region have not
reached agreement on acceptable conditions for a conference".
It did not spell out when or if the event would take place
.
Washington had feared that Iran and Arab states might hijack
the forum to criticise Israel for other things such as its
recent air strikes on Hamas-controlled Gaza in retaliation for
rocket attacks on southern Israel.
Iran, Israel's arch foe, announced earlier this month it
would attend the conference, but some Western diplomats say
Tehran may have only agreed to attend once it became clear that
the meeting was likely to be postponed anyway.
It denies Western allegations it is seeking to develop
nuclear weapons.