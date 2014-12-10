LONDON Dec 10 Up to 17,000 residents in the
west of Scotland were left without power on Wednesday morning as
a "weather bomb" of wet and windy conditions battered parts of
Britain with gusts expected to reach up to 80 miles per hour
(130 km/h).
Heavy rain and winds hit Scotland, Northern Ireland and
northern England overnight with an amber wind warning - meaning
there was a potential risk to life and property - in place
across Scotland's western Isles and northern Shetland Islands.
Britain's Met Office warned people to expect gales, storm
force winds and large waves across several parts of northern and
central Britain throughout the day.
"The public should be prepared for dangerous conditions,
especially along causeways and coastal roads exposed to the
west," it said on its website.
Scottish Hydro Electric Power Distribution said its
engineers were repairing the damage done in the Western Isles
and are bringing two power stations on board with all customers
expected to have electricity by lunchtime.
Britain has seen extreme weather conditions at this time of
the year recently with tens of thousands of people across the
country left without electricity on Christmas Day last year due
to torrential rainfall and hurricane winds.
Weather bombs occur when storms quickly intensify and
pressure drops rapidly.
