LONDON Feb 14 Britain might reduce welfare
benefits for people who refuse treatment for obesity or drug and
alcohol problems, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Saturday.
He said that if his Conservative Party wins national
elections in May, he would set up a review into whether
withholding sickness benefit payments was the right approach.
"Too many people are stuck on sickness benefits because of
issues that could be addressed but instead are not," he said in
a statement.
"Some have drug or alcohol problems, but refuse treatment.
In other cases, people have problems with their weight that
could be addressed, but instead a life on benefits rather than
work becomes the choice."
Cameron said 100,000 people were claiming sickness benefits
on the grounds of treatable conditions such as drug or alcohol
addiction or obesity, and there was no requirement they
undertake treatment.
Britain's finance minister George Osborne has said he plans
to make cuts of 12 billion pounds a year in welfare payments if
the Conservatives are re-elected as part of a push to wipe out
Britain's still wide budget deficit.
A group which seeks to help people lose weight said the plan
would be a waste of money, given the complexities of analysing
individuals' weight problems and checking up on their progress.
Instead the government should focus on weight-gain prevention.
"Threatening people isn't the way forward," said Susannah
Gilbert, a co-founder of Big Matters, an obesity support
organisation. "We need to put in place a structure to help
anybody who wants to lose weight and that just isn't there."
