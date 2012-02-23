LONDON Feb 23 Britain's infrastructure planning body on Thursday agreed to study an application by RWE npower Renewables to build an offshore windfarm that would dwarf the world's largest such project now in operation.

The company, the UK green energy arm of German utility RWE, proposes to build a 1,200-megawatt (MW) offshore wind farm off the east coast of England, named Triton Knoll.

It would be more than three times bigger than the world's largest offshore wind farm opened by rival DONG Energy in Britain earlier this month.

"After careful consideration we have decided that the application submitted by Triton Knoll Offshore Windfarm Ltd met the required tests," said Ian Gambles, operations director for the Infrastructure Planning Commission, which manages applications for large infrastructure projects.

RWE npower Renewables said it was the sole owner of the project, which will comprise as many as 288 wind turbines.

Britain plans to boost its wind power capacity to help meet legally binding renewable energy targets by 2020.

The country had the fifth-highest installed wind power capacity, counting offshore and onshore wind, in the European Union at the end of 2011. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Anthony Barker)