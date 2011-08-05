* Wind farm to contain 11 turbines of different models

* First power expected 2013-14

* Tenders for construction to open next year

LONDON, Aug 5 Swedish utility Vattenfall , French energy services firm Technip and a Scottish renewable energy group said they had applied to build a wind turbine demonstration plant of up to 100 megawatts (MW) off the coast of Aberdeen.

The wind farm will host up to 11 offshore wind turbines, which the three parties expect will contain more than one model to showcase new turbine types in realistic conditions.

"We are having a number of talks with suppliers, so there's interest here. If the (building) consent is given then we can go ahead with the turbine suppliers," a spokesman for Vattenfall in Britain said on Friday.

Construction on the development is expected to start in 2013-14, when the turbines will produce the first electricity.

The three will open tenders for connection cables and installation vessels next year.

The project, the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC), received a 40 million euro ($56 million) EU grant last December.

"This project could, with considerable EU support, be the catalyst which kick starts the region's rapid emergence as an industry-leading player in marine renewables," said Ron Cookson, senior vice president at Technip Offshore Wind.

Scotland plays a major role in Britain's drive to produce 15 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2020 as it hosts the majority of wind farms.

Britain's Crown Estate, which owns territory off the British coast, has already awarded licences to build up to 32 gigawatts of offshore wind power capacity.

The industry is expected to create more than 28,000 direct jobs in Scotland by the end of the decade and contribute up to 7.1 billion pounds to the economy, according to green energy association Scottish Renewables.

Major wind energy players such as Spain's Gamesa and Iberdrola have already opened offshore wind research centres or plan to build factories in Scotland.

Technip opened the headquarters for its offshore wind business near Aberdeen earlier this week. ($1 = 0.705 Euros) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Anthony Barker)