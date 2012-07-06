LONDON, July 6 The British government has given the go-ahead for two large offshore wind farms off the Norfolk coast with a combined investment of around 3 billion pounds ($4.66 billion), it said on Friday.

The 580-megawatt (MW) Race Banks offshore wind farm is to be developed by British utility Centrica, while the 560-MW Dudgeon project is proposed by developer Warwick Energy.

"These two projects will not only bring us considerable amounts of clean energy, but significant investment and jobs too," said UK Energy Minister Charles Hendry.

Britain plans to have up to 18 GW of offshore wind capacity in operation by 2020, compared with around 2 GW currently installed. ($1 = 0.6443 British pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)