* Cost reduction to 100 pounds/MWh by 2020 is possible
* Supply chain alliances will help reduce costs
* More efficient turbines to also lower costs
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, June 13 A 30 percent cut in the cost of
producing electricity from offshore wind farms is possible in
the UK by the end of this decade, helping it compete with
cheaper power from onshore wind or biomass, two separate reports
showed on Wednesday.
Britain has placed big bets on developing offshore wind
farms to help it meet legally binding targets to reduce carbon
emissions. It plans to run 18 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind
capacity by 2020, compared with around 2 GW currently in
service.
The cost of building wind farms in the sea is still high,
with estimates of 149 to 191 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh)
versus 76-79 pounds for gas-fired power plants.
Last July the government set up an industry group to find
ways of reducing the cost to build offshore wind farms to 100
pounds per MWh by 2020. The group said in its first report on
Wednesday that such a reduction was possible.
"Based on the evidence gathered and assuming our
recommendations are followed, the CRTF (Cost Reduction Task
Force) concludes offshore wind can reach 100 pounds/MWh by
2020," said Andrew Jamieson, chair of the Offshore Wind CRTF.
The group, which is made up of senior figures from Britain's
offshore wind industry, made 28 recommendations on how costs can
be reduced, focusing, among other things, on changes in the
supply chain.
The group said that supply chain companies should form
alliances when building wind farms, which could save up to 4
percent of costs and which has been a proven method in the North
Sea oil and gas industry.
Companies active in installing equipment, providing support
structures or making turbines could benefit most from
cooperating with competitors, the group said.
A number of key offshore wind turbine manufacturers have
already established a presence in the UK to benefit from the
country's offshore wind expansion, such as Spain's Gamesa
, Germany's Siemens or Denmark's Vestas
.
A separate report published by Britain's Crown Estate, which
manages the seabed around the UK, also supported the view that a
cost reduction to 100 pounds or below by 2020 was possible,
saying that producing more efficient turbines was the main
driver for cheaper wind farms.
Overall, the cost of building an offshore wind farm in 2020
could fall by 39 percent, the Crown Estate said, largely through
development of larger and more reliable types of wind turbines.
More intense competition among turbine manufacturers,
support structure providers and installers in the UK and the
rest of Europe could also help reduce costs by as much as 6
percent, the Crown Estate said.
"We believe that there is no single solution to reduce the
cost of offshore wind and all participants in the sector need to
play their part," said Rob Hastings, energy and infrastructure
portfolio director of the Crown Estate.
