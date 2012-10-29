LONDON Oct 29 The world's largest offshore wind
farm produced its first electricity on Monday around 20
kilometres off the east coast of Britain, boosting the country's
position as the world's top offshore wind market.
The first 151 wind turbines of the London Array project
generated electricity for the first time and the remaining 24
will power up by the end of the year, owners DONG Energy
(50 percent), E.ON (30 percent) and
Masdar (20 percent) said.
Britain aims to build around 30 gigawatts (GW) of wind
capacity at sea by 2020 to make use of high wind speeds for
electricity generation to help meet the governments legally
binding emissions reduction targets.
Once the London Array project is fully operational at the
end of the year, Britain will have nearly 3 GW of offshore wind
capacity in operation.
The London Array wind farm could be expanded to 870 MW if a
second phase receives required permits, the owners said.