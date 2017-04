LONDON Dec 18 Investment firm KKR and Britain's Green Investment Bank have committed 82.7 million pounds ($123.5 million) to the Blackcraig windfarm in Scotland, the bank said on Friday.

The 52.9-megawatt windfarm is owned by renewable energy developer Blue Energy and should be operational by the end of March 2017.

Green Investment Bank is owned by the British government and provides financing for clean energy projects.

