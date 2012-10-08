* Internal government disputes cause investor concern
* Political trust needed for commitment to large projects
LONDON/PARIS Oct 8 A group of seven
multinational companies has told the British government that
they could halt their investment in the UK green energy sector
if state support for renewable energy wanes.
Britain is the world's biggest offshore wind market in terms
of capacity and has attracted interest from global players in
the sector. But recent disputes within the coalition government
over support for the sector has caused them concern about the
risk of a political U-turn against green energy.
The seven big investors, including wind turbine producers
Vestas and Gamesa, told the Secretary of State
for Energy in a letter seen by Reuters that they could take
their money elsewhere if they feel that the risk of the
government turning its back on renewable energy is too great.
"Historically the UK has benefited from being known as a
country with low political risk for energy sector investments.
Undermining that reputation would have damaging consequences for
the scale of future investments in the UK energy sector," the
companies said in the letter, a copy of which was also sent to
Prime Minister David Cameron and finance minister George
Osborne.
The group, which also includes Alstom, Doosan
, Areva, Siemens and Mitsubishi
Power Systems Europe, said that such investments depended on a
stable policy framework because large-scale energy projects take
a long time to build.
Osborne on Monday gave a boost to Britain's shale gas
industry by offering hope of tax relief on such wells, a move
that environmental groups say goes against the government's
promise to be the greenest ever.
Wind turbine manufacturers GE Energy and Vestas have already
backtracked on setting up production facilities in Britain,
showing that appetite for UK-based manufacturing was lower than
the government expected.
Britain has one of Europe's most ambitious wind power
development targets, with a projected annual capacity growth
rate of 13 percent until 2020, requiring huge investment for new
plants.