LONDON, Sept 12 Britain's energy network operator National Grid may need to shut down a number of wind power farms on Monday night as strong winds threaten to overload the transmission system with electricity at times when demand is low, a spokesman said.

"If we've got constraints and too much generation we'll go back in there. Nothing (is decided) yet today but if it stays this windy, we may have to look at it," he said.

The grid operator had to shut down 750 megawatts (MW) of wind power capacity on Saturday night and 300 MW on Sunday night as the network was congested.

Heavy winds are expected to hit Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England on Monday afternoon and evening as post-tropical storm Katia brings gales and heavy rain to the region, Britain's Met Office said on Monday. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)