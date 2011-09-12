* National Grid stopped 750 MW of wind capacity on Saturday night

* Stopped 300 MW of wind capacity on Sunday night

* Heavy winds expected Monday afternoon, evening - Met Office (Adds background, SSE reaction)

LONDON, Sept 12 Britain's energy network operator National Grid may need to shut down a number of wind power farms on Monday night as strong winds threaten to overload the transmission system with electricity at times when demand is low, a spokesman said.

"If we've got constraints and too much generation we'll go back in there. Nothing (is decided) yet today but if it stays this windy, we may have to look at it," he said.

The grid operator had to shut down 750 megawatts (MW) of wind power capacity in Scotland on Saturday night and 300 MW on Sunday night as the network was congested.

Heavy winds are expected to hit Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England on Monday afternoon and evening as post-tropical storm Katia brings gales and heavy rain to the region, Britain's Met Office said in its latest weather forecast.

"All parts of the UK will see gusty conditions through the start of the week, with the highest wind speeds of 75 to 80 miles per hour expected over northern and western regions of the country," the Met Office said.

Scottish and Southern Energy , which operates 840 MW of wind power generation in the UK and Ireland, refused to comment on whether any of its Scottish wind farms had been switched off over the weekend.

Scottish Power, part of Spain's Iberdrola , was not immediately available for comment if any of its more than 30 UK wind farms were affected.

UK wind power production reached a new record high last week as 4,500 MW of wind power capacity covered around 10 percent of total power produced for the grid.

National Grid forecast Monday's peak wind generation to reach 3,375 MW at 1600 GMT and Tuesday's high of 3,317 MW is expected at midnight.

British power prices for day-ahead delivery fell more than one pound on Monday to 48.50 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) as high wind power production forecasts improved the outlook for healthy supply margins.

Wind turbines generate power in best conditions at wind speeds of 16 metres per second (m/s), but shut down when speeds exceed 26 m/s.

In 2010 wind generation provided 4.2 terawatt-hours of energy, covering 1.3 percent of demand. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)