* National Grid stopped 750 MW of wind capacity on Saturday
night
* Stopped 300 MW of wind capacity on Sunday night
* Heavy winds expected Monday afternoon, evening - Met
Office
LONDON, Sept 12 Britain's energy network
operator National Grid may need to shut down a number of
wind power farms on Monday night as strong winds threaten to
overload the transmission system with electricity at times when
demand is low, a spokesman said.
"If we've got constraints and too much generation we'll go
back in there. Nothing (is decided) yet today but if it stays
this windy, we may have to look at it," he said.
The grid operator had to shut down 750 megawatts (MW) of
wind power capacity in Scotland on Saturday night and 300 MW on
Sunday night as the network was congested.
Heavy winds are expected to hit Northern Ireland, Scotland
and northern England on Monday afternoon and evening as
post-tropical storm Katia brings gales and heavy rain to the
region, Britain's Met Office said in its latest weather
forecast.
"All parts of the UK will see gusty conditions through the
start of the week, with the highest wind speeds of 75 to 80
miles per hour expected over northern and western regions of the
country," the Met Office said.
Scottish and Southern Energy , which operates 840 MW
of wind power generation in the UK and Ireland, refused to
comment on whether any of its Scottish wind farms had been
switched off over the weekend.
Scottish Power, part of Spain's Iberdrola , was not
immediately available for comment if any of its more than 30 UK
wind farms were affected.
UK wind power production reached a new record high last week
as 4,500 MW of wind power capacity covered around 10 percent of
total power produced for the grid.
National Grid forecast Monday's peak wind generation to
reach 3,375 MW at 1600 GMT and Tuesday's high of 3,317 MW is
expected at midnight.
British power prices for day-ahead delivery fell more than
one pound on Monday to 48.50 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) as
high wind power production forecasts improved the outlook for
healthy supply margins.
Wind turbines generate power in best conditions at wind
speeds of 16 metres per second (m/s), but shut down when speeds
exceed 26 m/s.
In 2010 wind generation provided 4.2 terawatt-hours of
energy, covering 1.3 percent of demand.
