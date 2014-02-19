* London Array expansion scrapped due to bird study delays
LONDON, Feb 19 The need for a study into the
potential threat to the red-throated diver, a type of waterfowl,
has forced developers to scrap a project to expand the world's
largest offshore wind farm, Britain's London Array.
The consortium of Denmark's Dong Energy,
Germany's E.ON and Abu Dhabi state-owned energy
investor Masdar joined a growing list of companies scaling back
plans to build new offshore wind capacity in Britain.
An assessment of the potential impact to birdlife from
construction of the project in the Thames Estuary would take at
least three years, the group said on Wednesday, citing the
delay, the cost and the added risk.
"There is no guarantee at the end of three years that we
will be able to satisfy the authorities that any impact on the
birds would be acceptable," Mike O'Hare, general manager of the
London Array, said in a statement.
The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) said it
had worked with London Array to ensure its initial development
would not harm wildlife in the area but "raised concerns over
the second phase of the London Array because of the displacement
impact on the (bird breed) red-throated diver".
The project would have added 200 megawatts of capacity to
the existing 630 MW wind farm.
It also would have affected 38 percent of the red-throated
diver's UK wintering grounds, the RSPB said. The bird's UK
wintering population totals 17,000 and is in decline, according
to the RSPB website.
The decision to scrap it was due to "technical challenges
and the environmental uncertainties surrounding the site", the
group said.
SCALED BACK
The British government aims to install 8 to 15 gigawatts of
offshore wind capacity by 2020 to help meet emissions reduction
goals and European renewable energy targets.
But in the past few months, RWE and
Iberdrola-owned Scottish Power have both scrapped or
scaled back huge offshore wind farm projects, citing the costs
involved in developing deepwater sites.
Last week, a consortium of RWE, SSE, Statkraft
and Statoil reduced the number of offshore
wind projects it plans to develop at the Dogger Bank Zone in the
North Sea to six from eight, cutting total capacity to 7.2 GW
from 9 GW.
"The overall project pipeline for UK offshore wind is still
healthy, although obviously it's disappointing when projects
don't go ahead or are scaled back," said Nick Medic, lobby group
RenewableUK's director of offshore renewables.
"We're maintaining our global lead, with more capacity
installed in UK waters than the rest of the world put together,"
he added.
Britain has 22 operational offshore wind farms with 3,653 MW
of capacity and a further 1.4 GW under construction, according
to the UK's Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC).