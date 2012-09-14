BRIEF-Cembra Money Bank buys invoice financing provider SWISSBILLING SA
* Transaction consideration was below 10 million Swiss francs ($10.02 million) and is expected to have a negative impact of 0.1 percent on group's CET1 ratio as at closing
LONDON, Sept 14 The volume of electricity produced by Britain's wind farms reached a new record on Friday, breaching the four-gigawatt (GW) mark for the first time as new wind farms open and benefit from stormy weather especially in Scotland.
Britain's more than 4,000 wind turbines produced 4.13 GW on Friday morning, the national grid operator said, accounting for nearly 11 percent of the country's electricity at the time and breaching the previous record by 0.3 GW.
"As part of government targets for emissions reductions and sourcing more energy from renewable sources, it's expected that each autumn, a new record for wind power output will be set," said a National Grid spokesman, adding that thanks to precise wind forecasting systems, network managers could prepare for the boost in renewable energy output.
Britain plans to generate 15 percent of its annual energy consumption from renewable energy sources by 2020, up from 9 percent last year.
More than 7 GW of onshore and offshore wind farms are currently installed in Britain, still a way off the government's target of 31 GW by 2020.
* Transaction consideration was below 10 million Swiss francs ($10.02 million) and is expected to have a negative impact of 0.1 percent on group's CET1 ratio as at closing
Feb 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.