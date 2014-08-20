Aug 20 Britain's energy regulator Ofgem on Wednesday announced a shortlist of four bidders for a 400 million pound ($665.5 million) tender for linking offshore wind farms in the North Sea to Britain's national power grid. The companies have been shortlisted to construct high-voltage transmission links to connect the Westermost Rough wind farm owned by WMR Ltd, part of DONG Energy, and the Humber Gateway wind farm owned by E.ON, to the grid, Ofgem said in a statement. The four shortlisted bidders are listed in the table below: Consortium Companies involved Balfour Beatty Equitix Balfour Beatty Investments Ltd Consortium and Equitix Blue Transmission 3i Investments Plc and Consortium Mitsubishi Corp Mari Energy Transmission Macquarie Capital Group and Frontier Power Transmission Capital Transmission Capital Partners Partners Ltd Partnership and International Public Partnerships Ltd Ofgem said it expects to announce the winning bidders in 2015. The two wind farm sites have a combined capacity of 425 megawatts, while the successful bidders will receive a guaranteed revenue stream for 20 years, Ofgem said when the tender was announced in February. Offshore wind farm developers are required by the regulator to open their transmission assets for tender to encourage competition and lower prices. The British government aims to install 8 to 15 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2020 to help meet emissions reduction goals and European renewable energy targets. (1 US dollar = 0.6011 British pound) (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by David Holmes)