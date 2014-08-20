Aug 20 Britain's energy regulator Ofgem on
Wednesday announced a shortlist of four bidders for a 400
million pound ($665.5 million) tender for linking offshore wind
farms in the North Sea to Britain's national power grid.
The companies have been shortlisted to construct
high-voltage transmission links to connect the Westermost Rough
wind farm owned by WMR Ltd, part of DONG Energy, and
the Humber Gateway wind farm owned by E.ON, to the
grid, Ofgem said in a statement.
The four shortlisted bidders are listed in the table below:
Consortium Companies involved
Balfour Beatty Equitix Balfour Beatty Investments Ltd
Consortium and Equitix
Blue Transmission 3i Investments Plc and
Consortium Mitsubishi Corp
Mari Energy Transmission Macquarie Capital Group and
Frontier Power
Transmission Capital Transmission Capital Partners
Partners Ltd Partnership and
International Public
Partnerships Ltd
Ofgem said it expects to announce the winning bidders in
2015.
The two wind farm sites have a combined capacity of 425
megawatts, while the successful bidders will receive a
guaranteed revenue stream for 20 years, Ofgem said when the
tender was announced in February.
Offshore wind farm developers are required by the regulator
to open their transmission assets for tender to encourage
competition and lower prices.
The British government aims to install 8 to 15 gigawatts of
offshore wind capacity by 2020 to help meet emissions reduction
goals and European renewable energy targets.
(1 US dollar = 0.6011 British pound)
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by David Holmes)