LONDON May 13 Britain's Renewable Energy Systems (RES) has secured 34 million pounds ($53 million) from German bank Nord/LB to help finance up to 200 megawatts (MW) of wind farm projects in Britain, the company said on Wednesday.

The financing is in the form of a 15-year loan, said Alison Jones, community relations manager at RES.

The first projects to be financed are the renewable energy developer's 15-MW Jack's Lane wind farm in Norfolk and its 10-MW Woolley Hill wind farm in Cambridgeshire, which are in operation.

Together, these wind farms can generate enough electricity to meet the average annual demand of around 18,000 homes. ($1 = 0.6365 pounds) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by David Holmes)