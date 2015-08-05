LONDON Aug 5 The British government has given development consent to Dogger Bank Teesside A & B offshore wind farm, Britain's Planning Inspectorate said on Wednesday.

Dogger Bank Teesside A & B is located off the east coast of Yorkshire in the North Sea. It comprises two wind farms, each with an installed capacity of up to 1.2 gigawatts.

The project is being developed by Forewind, a consortium of energy companies RWE Innogy UK, SSE, Statkraft and Statoil.

