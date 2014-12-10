LONDON Dec 10 The British government has given consent for a 1.2 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind project to be developed off the coast of Yorkshire, Britain's Planning Inspectorate said on Wednesday.

The Hornsea 1 project consists of three wind farms with a maximum electricity generation capacity of 1.2 GW, which is enough to power more than 800,000 homes.

Depending on the size of the turbines, it is estimated the project will need between 150 and 332 offshore wind turbines, the Department of Energy and Climate Change said.

A joint venture between Mainstream Renewable Power and Siemens Project Ventures, together with Dong Energy submitted the application for consent to the Planning Inspectorate.

The inspectorate reviews national infrastructure development applications but Britain's energy secretary has the final say on whether consent should be granted. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)