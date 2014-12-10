LONDON Dec 10 The British government has given
consent for a 1.2 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind project to be
developed off the coast of Yorkshire, Britain's Planning
Inspectorate said on Wednesday.
The Hornsea 1 project consists of three wind farms with a
maximum electricity generation capacity of 1.2 GW, which is
enough to power more than 800,000 homes.
Depending on the size of the turbines, it is estimated the
project will need between 150 and 332 offshore wind turbines,
the Department of Energy and Climate Change said.
A joint venture between Mainstream Renewable Power and
Siemens Project Ventures, together with Dong Energy
submitted the application for consent to the
Planning Inspectorate.
The inspectorate reviews national infrastructure development
applications but Britain's energy secretary has the final say on
whether consent should be granted.
